Seahawks rule out two DBs, elevate CB from practice squad for 49ers game

On Saturday the Seattle Seahawks announced a few roster moves ahead of today’s matchup with the division rival San Francisco 49ers.

Veteran slot corner Justin Coleman was listed as questionable in the team’s final injury report of the week due to a calf issue. He has been downgraded to out for this game, as well as rookie free safety Joey Blount (hamstring). In addition, the team has elevated cornerback Xavier Crawford from the practice squad.

With Coleman ruled out the Seahawks will look to rookie Coby Bryant to play the nickel position, one of many good reason to tune in.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire