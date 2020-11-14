Seahawks rule out Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, promote Damon Harrison

The Seahawks listed running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde as questionable to return from their injuries Sunday. Neither will.

On Saturday, the team downgraded both players to out.

Carson will miss his third game with a foot injury, while Hyde will miss his third game with a hamstring injury. DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and Alex Collins have handled the running back duties in their absences, and the Seahawks again have promoted Collins to the active roster.

The Seahawks also downgraded defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) to out.

The team promoted defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the active roster. Harrison signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad Oct. 7.

He has not played a game since Week 17 of last season when he was with the Lions.

The Seahawks activated cornerback Neiko Thorpe (sports hernia) from injured reserve and placed defensive tackle Bryan Mone (ankle) on IR in a corresponding move.

