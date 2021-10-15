Seahawks rule Chris Carson out against Steelers

The Seahawks will head to Pittsburgh without their starting quarterback or their top running back in the lineup.

Chris Carson has been ruled out with the neck injury that also kept him from playing against the Rams in Week Five. Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, and Travis Homer handled running back duties with Carson out of the lineup.

Russell Wilson had surgery to repair a torn tendon and dislocation in his right middle finger after getting hurt against the Rams. He was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice, but can’t use his right hand and was officially ruled out along with Carson.

Tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (biceps, chest) has also been ruled out for Sunday night.

