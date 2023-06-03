Seahawks RT Abe Lucas’ strength coming back after offseason shoulder surgery

The much-maligned offensive line of the Seattle Seahawks took a major step forward in 2022, thanks to a pair of rookie tackles. Charles Cross was taken No. 9 overall in the 2022 NFL draft, while Washington State’s Abe Lucas fell to them at pick No. 72 overall.

Lucas could perhaps end up being the steal of the draft for Seattle. Not only is he a bonafide starter, but folks around the league are starting to notice him – such as The Athletic actually re-drafting him in the Top 10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a surprising bit of news at this stage of the offseason, it was revealed Lucas did undergo shoulder surgery following the Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. However, head coach Pete Carroll gave quite the optimistic outlook on Lucas’ recovery.

Pete Carroll says RT Abe Lucas has almost all strength back in his shoulder on which he had offseason surgery. Seahawks have “no hesitation” he will be ready for training camp. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 1, 2023

The Seahawks are going to need Lucas back at full strength, especially since Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be coming to town in Week 1 this year.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Where all 32 NFL teams rank going into June

Geno Smith leads our 2023 All-NFC West team

Seattle Seahawks announce four roster moves

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire