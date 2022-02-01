Seahawks roster ‘retool’ could take more than 1 season to complete

The Seattle Seahawks have already parted ways with a couple of members of the coaching staff and will undoubtedly be making more changes to their roster this offseason. After a disappointing year, the team needs to find its identity.

NFL insider Daniel Jerimiah joined the Jake and Stacy show on 710 ESPN Seattle last week with some thoughts on how Seattle can do just that. He started with his take on what the Jamal Adams trade lacked in the end.

“I think they miscalculated a little bit thinking they were right on the cusp and right on the doorstep and Jamal Adams was going to be the finishing piece, which I think we can all recognize that wasn’t the case,” Jeremiah said on Friday. “I think there’s definitely some retooling that needs to take place if you are going to stay with Russ (Wilson). Then I think you’ve got to move some other guys and just kind of retool and use every avenue possible in terms of free agency as well as some trades to try and kind of reshape the roster a little bit.”

According to Jeremiah, and anyone with an ounce of common sense, a revamp could take a number of seasons to complete both via the draft and free agency.

“I don’t think that’s a one-year fix, I think it’s a couple years for that to come together,” Jeremiah continued. “But we’ve seen a look at the Rams and they’ve been very creative. I think you’re going to have a similar task in front of Schneider this in this offseason trying to figure out creative ways that they get a little more talent and kind of change the makeup of this roster a little bit.”

