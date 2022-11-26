Seahawks Roster Moves: Dee Eskridge to IR, 2 players elevated from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a few moves ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, including wide receiver Dee Eskridge going on IR and his replacement getting elevated from the practice squad.

Here is a quick review of today’s transactions.

Placed on IR: WR Dee Eskridge

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

First up, second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been placed on the injured reserve list, putting him on the shelf for at least the next four games. It’s another bad luck blow for Eskridge, who missed most of his first offseason with a foot injury and half of his rookie year with a concussion. Now indisputably in draft bust territory, Eskridge has scored one touchdown and totaled just 191 yards from scrimmage in 20 games.

Elevated from practice squad: WR Laquon Treadwell

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

With Eskridge out Seattle needed another body at wide receiver and they’ve chosen another infamous bust to take the spot. The team has also elevated former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. Between Minnesota, Atlanta and Jacksonville Treadwell has appeared in 70 games, posting 104 catches, 1,184 yards and five touchdowns.

Elevated from practice squad: LB Vi Jones

Nov 20, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Sharod Johnson (19) runs downfield after a catch with North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Vi Jones (31) in pursuit during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks also elevated an additional player from the practice squad ahead of the Week 12 matchup, linebacker Vi Jones. Jones joined the Seahawks this year as an undrafted rookie out of NC State. Sunday will mark the second-straight game Jones has been bumped up to the roster.

Added to injury report: RT Abraham Lucas

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 12: Abraham Lucas #72 of the Seattle Seahawks in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Starting right tackle Abraham Lucas has been added to Seattle’s injury report, now listed as questionable to play Sunday due to an undisclosed illness. Lucas’ likely replacement on gameday is second-year offensive lineman Jake Curhan.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire