Seahawks rookie WR Dee Eskridge scores his first NFL touchdown

Dee Eskridge missed most of his rookie season after suffering a serious concussion in Week 1. He eventually returned to the lineup and is finally getting involved in the Seahawks’ offense.

Watch Seattle’s first draft pick from 2021 score the first touchdown of his NFL career.

Seahawks close the gap before the half. Dee Eskridge scores to make it 23-21. #Seahawks 📺: #SFvsSEA on CBS

The Niners still lead 23-21 at halftime.

