Seahawks rookie WR Dee Eskridge scores his first NFL touchdown

Dee Eskridge missed most of his rookie season after suffering a serious concussion in Week 1. He eventually returned to the lineup and is finally getting involved in the Seahawks’ offense.

Watch Seattle’s first draft pick from 2021 score the first touchdown of his NFL career.

The Niners still lead 23-21 at halftime.

