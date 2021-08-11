Seahawks rookie WR D’Wayne Eskridge now running without problems

Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge has yet to practice this summer after starting training camp on the team’s physically unable to perform list with a toe injury.

Coach Pete Carroll has been monitoring the situation carefully and providing regular updates on the rookie’s progress.

“He had a really good day again,” Carroll told reporters on Tuesday. “This was the fifth day in a row of him running and conditioning without any problems. That’s a really good sign.”

Eskridge injured his toe earlier in the year during the Seahawks OTAs and hasn’t been able to return to the field since. Carroll sees no reason to rush the first-year player just yet.

“We’re trying to make sure – because he has not been able to run in a conditioning manner over the offseason like we would like – we’re trying to make sure he’s in good shape so once he’s back out here he can sustain,” Carroll explained. “It’s all very positive and he’s going in the right direction.”

Luckily for Seattle, the Seahawks are fairly deep at the receiver position heading into the first preseason game this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Related