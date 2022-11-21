Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen ranks No. 2 in the NFL in this coverage stat

Some stats can be misleading – it’s particularly difficult to find good ones to measure the performance of defensive backs. According to one metric from our friends at Cowboys Wire, Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen is already among the league’s elites.

Going by adjusted net yards allowed per coverage snap, Woolen ranks No. 2 in the NFL, allowing just .12 per snap. Only James Bradberry of the Eagles has allowed fewer (.11). Rookie slot corner Coby Bryant also made the list, coming in at No. 50 (1.99).

More traditional numbers also indicate a special talent in Woolen. He’s second behind Eagles corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson for the league-lead with five interceptions, he ranks No. 11 in pass breakups (nine), and also ranks highly in passer rating allowed (59.7) and completion rate (54.8%).

What’s freaky is that it’s extremely rare for any rookie corner to find success right away at this level – even the game’s best cornerback Jalen Ramsey struggled in his first year. Most cornerbacks don’t really start to peak until Year 3 – so there’s a good chance we haven’t even seen Woolen at his best yet.

Finding an elite talent at a critical position – arguably the game’s most difficult – in the fifth round is rare stuff. Woolen might go down as one of Seattle’s best all-time picks.

