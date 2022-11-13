Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen picks off bizarre trick pass to Tom Brady

This is the definition of a coach getting in the way of his players.

Watch Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen pick off a trick pass thrown by Leonard Fournette to Tom Brady, who tripped on the play and then got flagged for tripping Woolen afterwards.

That’s Woolen’s fifth interception of the season, tied with C.J. Gardner Johnson for the league lead.

The Bucs still lead 14-3 midway through the third quarter.

