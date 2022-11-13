Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen picks off bizarre trick pass to Tom Brady
This is the definition of a coach getting in the way of his players.
Watch Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen pick off a trick pass thrown by Leonard Fournette to Tom Brady, who tripped on the play and then got flagged for tripping Woolen afterwards.
.@_Tariqwoolen getting the stop we needed. pic.twitter.com/WHEqbxVVGg
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 13, 2022
That’s Woolen’s fifth interception of the season, tied with C.J. Gardner Johnson for the league lead.
The Bucs still lead 14-3 midway through the third quarter.
