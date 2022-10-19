Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Forget about the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation. Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen might just have the stuff of an All-Pro.

Woolen posted his fourth interception in as many games on Sunday and recovered another fumble forced by Coby Bryant. For his efforts, Woolen has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Players of the Week – Week 6 AFC

Offense: QB Josh Allen, BUF

Defense: DL Quinnen Williams, NYJ

ST: K Dustin Hopkins, LAC NFC

Offense: QB Marcus Mariota, ATL

Defense: CB Tariq Woolen, SEA

ST: P Ryan Wright, MIN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2022

Woolen has only allowed a 53.8% completion rate and a 35.4 passer rating.

His alien athleticism was always going to give him a good chance to thrive at this level. However, for a rookie to have this much success at the game’s most demanding position is extremely rare.

