Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen injured late in first half against Rams

In last year’s regular season finale the Seahawks suffered a devastating injury when free safety Quandre Diggs broke his leg against the Cardinals. Seattle may have just had another key piece of its secondary get hurt in the last game of the season.

Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has suffered what appears to be a right ankle injury based on the broadcast. His foot got caught on the Rams receiver’s foot and then came down awkwardly with all his weight on it.

Damn Tariq Woolen is shaken up pic.twitter.com/7OSbnC9bpr — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 8, 2023

Woolen is now getting attention in blue tent.

Tariq Woolen goes into the blue medical tent with an apparent lower right leg injury — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 8, 2023

Tre Brown has replaced Woolen at right cornerback. The score is tied at 6-6 at the two minute warning.

Update:

Thankfully, whatever it is doesn’t appear to be too serious, since Woolen was back out on the field on the next series.

