Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen had ‘best game yet’ against Falcons

There’s no way around it – the Seahawks are not that good right now, as safety Quandre Diggs put it recently. However, one doesn’t have to squint too hard to see promising signs at some important positions.

Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has been one of the most exciting revelations so far this season and he’s finding different ways to impact the game each week. Against the 49ers he blocked a punt that turned into seven points for his team:

Former UTSA CB Tariq Woolen blocks the field goal pic.twitter.com/jS5hLYhpZ2 — JJ Perez (@theJJPerez) September 18, 2022

Then on Sunday against the Falcons he made a brilliant play on the ball to pick off Marcus Mariota to end the half.

Folks are taking notice, including coach Pete Carroll – who called Week 3 Woolen’s best game yet.

Pete Carroll on @SeattleSports says it was CB Tariq Woolen's best game yet y'day. Had his 1st INT. Coach says CB Michael Jackson, targeted repeatedly by Atlanta, "was really solid." Says Artie Burns likely available this wk. "The competition's on." No mention of Sidney Jones — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 26, 2022

Woolen is still going to have his rookie moments. However, his size and athleticism give him all the tools he needs to be a Pro Bowl defender and he’s off to a great start.

