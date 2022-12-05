Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen discusses his sixth interception

The Seahawks defense was largely out of sorts against the short-handed Rams on Sunday. They couldn’t defend the run, kept getting confused on play action and seemed totally helpless against bootlegs. One exception to the rule was rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, who put together another fine performance. Woolen only allowed one completion on eight targets, posted three PBUs, one pick and a 8.33 passer rating allowed.

Afterwards, Woolen talked about his sixth pick of the season.

Tariq Woolen on his pick. pic.twitter.com/dVoV51tKdY — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 5, 2022

List

Seahawks: 6 takeaways from a close call win over short-handed Rams

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire