Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba can be ‘big play guy too’

The Seattle Seahawks added a new weapon to quarterback Geno Smith’s arsenal when they selected wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with their second pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Coming off of a hamstring injury, Smith-Njigba was limited over the weekend at the Seahawks rookie minicamp but coach Pete Carroll already has a good idea of what the first-year player has to offer.

“Yeah, we really see him as a slot back guy that we can really do a lot of things with,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s really instinctive, his sense and awareness inside. He’s the guy that you could throw the ball to a lot and count on him. He’s a great catcher, so that’s not the issue at all. But he’s got a real feel for in the small areas of getting open and spaces and stuff like that.”

“And he’s been a big play guy too,” Carroll continued. “He’s come through catching and running so we don’t have any question. That’s why we are so excited to get him. We don’t have any question about him fitting into what we want. He has enough flexibility to move around as well, but he’ll allow us to really move our other guys. Counting on that he can be in the slot when we want to and then we’ll move DK (Metcalf) and Tyler (Lockett) and other guys.

“And we think this could really allow us to max those guys out.”



