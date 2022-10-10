Seahawks rookie RB Kenneth Walker III should be your top waiver-wire add

The Seattle Seahawks have lost starting running back Rashaad Penny to a broken fibula, potentially putting him out for the rest of the season. This leaves the starting role to be filled by Kenneth Walker III, their second-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft.

Walker has flashed some elite traits in his limited opportunities this season, averaging a whopping 6.3 yards per carry on 23 attempts, resulting in 146 yards and a touchdown.

Walker exploded when filling in for Penny on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, including an incredible 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that put Seattle ahead. His skill set appears to be a stellar fit in this offense, as both a runner and a receiver.

Kenneth Walker III goes 69 YARDS and the @Seahawks take the lead! 📺: #SEAvsNO on FOX

Whoever owns the top waiver priority in your fantasy football league this week should target Walker, without question. If you’re in an FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) waiver system, it may be worth dumping your entire budget into getting Walker, since he’ll be the workhorse back on a Seahawks team that is dominant when running the football, and currently has one of the top offenses in the entire league.

Walker can be a league-winner, so don’t miss out on the chance to add him this week.

