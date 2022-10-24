Seahawks rookie RB Kenneth Walker III racks up 168 yards, 2 TDs vs. Chargers
It took a little while for him to get rolling, thanks to a preseason injury, but Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is looking like a superstar now that he’s running at full strength.
The second-round pick out of Michigan State followed up last week’s impressive performance with another big outing Sunday, rushing for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 23 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempts as the Seahawks rolled to a 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The best play of the day from Walker came on a 74-yard touchdown that showed off his impressive blend of vision, explosiveness, and top-end speed:
With Rashaad Penny out with an injury of his own, Walker has taken full advantage of the his opportunity to be the featured back in the Seattle offense, a role he’s not likely to relinquish once Penny returns to full strength.
