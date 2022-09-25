Seahawks rookie RB Ken Walker ignites crowd with his first big run
Here’s the kind of play that makes Pete Carroll chew his gum awfully fast.
Watch rookie running back Ken Walker do his best Barry Sanders impression on this career-high 21-yard run, posting his first real highlight play for the Seahawks.
Ken Walker. Be still my beating heart. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xPjBDvlpu6
— Alfredo Brown (@ThePretendGM) September 25, 2022
That helped put his team in field goal position and Jason Myers obliged. The Seahawks lead Atlanta 23-20 late in the third quarter.
