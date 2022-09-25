Seahawks rookie RB Ken Walker ignites crowd with his first big run

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

Here’s the kind of play that makes Pete Carroll chew his gum awfully fast.

Watch rookie running back Ken Walker do his best Barry Sanders impression on this career-high 21-yard run, posting his first real highlight play for the Seahawks.

That helped put his team in field goal position and Jason Myers obliged. The Seahawks lead Atlanta 23-20 late in the third quarter.

List

Seahawks Highlights: Watch their top-4 plays from the first half against Falcons

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories