Seahawks rookie RB Ken Walker III just needs to get over the hump

The Seattle Seahawks continue to put a concerted effort into improving the run game and got off to a hot start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. As expected, Rashaad Penny got the lion’s share of the carries and fans are still waiting to see what rookie Ken Walker III can bring to the table.

Walker struggled at times in his second NFL appearance and logged only three carries on the day.

“Well, first off, we’ve got to break Kenny in,” coach Pete Carroll said after the loss. “He is still trying to get comfortable. He was a little jittery today because he is so excited and he is so competitive. He just needs the time out there. He just hasn’t played very much.

“We’re just going to keep forcing him to get really relaxed and comfortable out there.”

Walker was sidelined during the season opener as he continued to recover from the hernia surgery he underwent in August. Once he is truly 100%, expectations will be high for the rookies.

“He is going to make a lot of things happen,” Carroll continued. “He showed plenty of good stuff today. We could all see that. But, he went the wrong way on a play, and he had some other things he could be cleaner on. It’s just getting him over the hump.

“He is going to be a big factor.”

