Seahawks rookie RB expresses his confidence as a receiver

The Seahawks picked two running backs in the 2023 NFL draft. In the second round they added UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, who may eventually challenge Ken Walker for the featured rusher role. Seattle also got a very underrated player in Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh in the seventh round.

One of the things McIntosh (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) did well in college was his work as a receiver. McIntosh says he has confidence with the ball in his hands and has been doing it for a long time, per Mike Dugar at The Athletic.

“I’ve been catching the ball since I was yay high; I can remember catching the ball in the house with my dad… Just having that confidence in my hands, knowing that ball not going to touch the ground if it hits my hands. And also I know I ain’t going to do pushups they’re going to make me want to do if I drop that ball, so I might as well catch it.”

McIntosh posted 76 catches, 861 yards (11.3 yards per reception) and scored for touchdowns as a receiver at Georgia.

As it happens, Seattle needs a new third-down running back after losing Travis Homer to the Bears in free agency. That should prove to be one of the most-interesting position battles over the summer and McIntosh might be their best choice. Charbonnet also has experience as a receiver, but he only averaged 7.9 yards per catch and did not score any touchdowns.

Knowing head coach Pete Carroll, the job will ultimately come down to who does a better job of playing the bouncer in the pocket.

Seahawks updated 90-man roster after rookie minicamp

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire