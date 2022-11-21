Seahawks rookie Ken Walker ranks in top 10 in rush yards over expected

The Seahawks’ 2022 draft class is on pace to go down as one of, if not the best rookie classes in NFL history. Not only has Seattle seemingly found at least five long-term starters, a couple of them have legitimate All-Pro potential. One of them is running back Ken Walker, who is already among the NFL’s best in getting more yards than expected despite only having started in five games.

Here are the league’s top 10 leaders in rush yards over expected, according to Next Gen Stats.

Browns RB Nick Chubb: 295

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard: 254

Bears RB Khalil Herbert: 204

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: 193

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson: 164

Giants RB Saquon Barkley: 137

Jets RB Breece Hall: 115

Seahawks RB Ken Walker: 112

Texans RB Dameon Pierce: 103

