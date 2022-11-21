Seahawks rookie Ken Walker ranks in top 10 in rush yards over expected
The Seahawks’ 2022 draft class is on pace to go down as one of, if not the best rookie classes in NFL history. Not only has Seattle seemingly found at least five long-term starters, a couple of them have legitimate All-Pro potential. One of them is running back Ken Walker, who is already among the NFL’s best in getting more yards than expected despite only having started in five games.
Here are the league’s top 10 leaders in rush yards over expected, according to Next Gen Stats.
Browns RB Nick Chubb: 295
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard: 254
Bears RB Khalil Herbert: 204
Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: 193
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson: 164
Giants RB Saquon Barkley: 137
Jets RB Breece Hall: 115
Seahawks RB Ken Walker: 112
Texans RB Dameon Pierce: 103
