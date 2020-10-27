Ex-Seahawks rookie cut for sneaking woman into hotel signs practice squad deal with Raiders

Kemah Siverand is getting another chance.

The cornerback who was cut from the Seattle Seahawks in August for trying to sneak a female guest into the team hotel – in violation of COVID-19 protocols – was signed to the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad on Tuesday.

The Raiders also signed linebacker James Onwualu to the practice squad on Tuesday, and sent receiver Robert Davis and defensive back D.J. White to the practice squad injured list.

Seahawks released Siverand in August

Siverand, who went undrafted out of Oklahoma State, attempted to sneak a woman into the team hotel in August and was caught on surveillance footage.

He even got creative in his attempt, dressing the woman up in Seahawks gear to disguise her as a player.

At the time, the league was attempting to get its season going amid the coronavirus pandemic and had implemented strict safety protocols. The team didn’t give him any leeway with the incident, quickly cutting him.

The 23-year-old apologized after losing his job.

"After taking time to reflect and really consider the seriousness of my actions, I have tried to find the appropriate words to apologize to all of those affected by my poor decision and immaturity," Siverand wrote in a statement. "I've privately apologized to Coach [Pete] Carroll, [general manager] John Schneider, and the Seahawks organization. I violated team rules, which would have been unacceptable in normal times, but absolutely inexcusable now during a pandemic. I understand my lapse in judgement put my teammates and the organization at risk, thankfully no one else was affected by my actions."

Though it’s just a practice squad spot in Las Vegas, Siverand now has another shot at making it in the league.

