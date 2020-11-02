Seahawks rookie DeeJay Dallas steps up for depleted backfield, scores two touchdowns in first start originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks running backs were all pretty banged up heading into today matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Starting backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde were both listed as out on the roster due to injuries.

Only two running backs were listed on the roster today: Travis Homer and rookie running back DeeJay Dallas.

Despite being active, Homer has been dealing with a knee injury and was not full-go for the game. He was on limited snaps, and the team only used him when necessary.

With that, the rookie Dallas would be taking the majority of the snaps in today’s game. And the rookie, for all that was staked up against him, played pretty well in the 37-27 win against the 49ers.

Dallas led the Seahawks in rushing with 41 yards on 18 carries. He also added some help in the air by catching five passes for 17 yards.

The rookie also added his first two touchdowns of his career, one on the ground and one through the air.

Being the only healthy running back on the roster, and not having much time to rest, is a lot to ask for a rookie if you think about it.

“That’s a lot of burden for one kid,” head coach Pete Carroll said, “and (Dallas) did great today.”

As all rookies do, he of course had some mistakes here and there. Before his touchdown reception, Dallas missed a check at the line for Wilson, where he was supposed to get the handoff.

Instead, Dallas went to look for a block and Wilson became to scramble before getting sacked at the 2-yard line.

After the touchdown, cameras zoom on Dallas apologizing to Wilson for his miscue. I mean, no one is really perfect at the end of the day. It happens.

For Wilson, it did not bother him one bit. After the game, the veteran quarterback had nothing but kind words to say about Dallas and how he played today.

Wilson took notice of Dallas during the offseason in Zoom meeting and noticed his maturity and leadership right off the bat when he showed up to meetings early.

As Dallas hit the field, Wilson remembered Dallas making an impression on his second practice.

Sure enough, Dallas listened to what Wilson had to say before the game.

“I got to talk to him before the game, I just said, ‘You know, great players they always have to start somewhere … and it’s gonna be today,’” Wilson said. “And sure enough, he played an unbelievable game. I thought he was lights out.”

Every rookie wants to feel like they have “made it” to the league, especially after their first game. Dallas believes after today’s win, that he finally belongs in the big league.

“I felt good. I felt comfortable in there and I just trusted my coaching, really,” Dallas said after the game.

This is probably the most prepared I’ve been both mentally and physically this whole season. Not saying I don’t prepare, I do, but this is the most I’ve felt.

Deejay Dallas on his first career start against the 49ers

With Carson's health day-to-day, Dallas could be seeing more reps in next week’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

After today's’ performance, I wouldn’t see why the coaches don’t give the rookie some more playing time against the Bills.