Seahawks rookie cornerback Tre Brown has been aggressive on the field

The Seattle Seahawks selected cornerback Tre Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Oklahoma and he’s already in the mix to compete. Seattle is still looking to finalize its cornerback situation, letting the battle for the starters play out in training camp this summer.

Brown got his chance to show his stuff in the Seahawks’ mock game on Sunday and coach Pete Carroll was asked about his performance after the scrimmage.

“He hasn’t had enough turns yet, just opportunities to show the tough situations that he can get in and all that,” Carroll told reporters. “We’re trying to create those as much as possible. We have a number of corners that we’re looking at, so the opportunities have been spread over a number of guys, so I don’t have good enough information yet; it’s going to take a little bit on that evaluation.”

Brown already plans to play with a chip on his shoulder his rookie year, coming in at one of the shortest corners at 5-foot-10. And even though Carroll seems to have an affinity for the taller players at the position, he’s keeping a close eye on Brown.

“But how I’m doing it, I’m looking all of his plays, which I keep adding to the plays that he’s had, as well as all the guys, are there’s plays in there that are bad plays, misreads?” Carroll continued. “He doesn’t have that. He’s a smart football player. He’s been aggressive.”

Brown and the rest of the Seahawks return to practice Tuesday after an off day Monday.

