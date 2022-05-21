Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant has real shot to start this year

In the Seattle Seahawks’ quest to rebuild the Legion of Boom, finding the perfect fits at the cornerback spots has been difficult, to say the least. Seattle did pick up two corners in this year’s NFL draft and one seems to have a real chance at starting this season.

Coby Bryant, selected in the fourth round at No. 109 overall, made NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter’s list of the top day-three rookies who could compete for starting snaps in their first year.

“Seattle’s depth at cornerback is a big question mark heading into the 2022 season,” Reuter acknowledges. “Sidney Jones was re-signed after starting 11 games, while Tre Brown is coming off a knee injury and veteran Artie Burns was brought in on a one-year free agent deal. Bryant, the winner of the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award (given to college football’s top defensive back), has the experience and toughness to step into a starting role if necessary.”

.@chad_reuter identifies 12 Day 3 draft picks who could be in line for starter snaps in Year 1.https://t.co/7G9C3efnyb pic.twitter.com/Twll3vOHWa — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) May 19, 2022

With OTAs kicking off and mandatory minicamp just around the corner, we should get a better look at how Bryant stacks up against the veterans in short order.

Cornerback will be one of the most exciting positions to watch throughout training camp this summer so stay tuned to see how things play out at the VMAC.

For Bryant’s college highlights, click here.

