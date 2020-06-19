Seahawks rookie breaks foot working out

The lack of offseason practices hasn’t stopped the offseason injuries.

The latest player to fall victim to the trend is Seahawks rookie Colby Parkinson.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the fourth-round pick suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot while running routes recently.

He had surgery on June 2 to repair the Jones fracture, and has been rehabbing since.

This news follows 49ers wideouts Deebo Samuel (broken foot) and Richie James (broken wrist) suffering injuries while working out on their own.

