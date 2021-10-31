Seahawks are rolling, lead Jaguars 17-0 at halftime
Geno Smith completed his first 14 passes before an incompletion with 10 seconds remaining in the first half. It’s that kind of day for the Seahawks . . . and that kind of day for the Jaguars.
The Seahawks lead 17-0 at halftime.
Smith went 14-of-15 for 137 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He also ran for a 1-yard score.
Tyler Lockett has caught eight passes for 92 yards, and DK Metcalf has added five receptions for 38 yards, including a spectacular 16-yard touchdown.
The Jaguars have only 99 yards.
Trevor Lawrence is 9-of-15 for 75 yards and an interception. Quandre Diggs had the pick.
James Robinson hasn’t returned since tweaking his ankle on a 17-yard reception.
