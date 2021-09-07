Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown returned to the field yesterday after refusing to practice for most of the summer, and now we know why: He and the Seahawks have agreed to a reworked contract.

The precise terms of the new deal are unclear, but multiple reports say that Brown will get an upfront signing bonus, rather than the per-game roster bonuses that had been in his previous deal. In other words, money that Brown previously would have earned only by playing will now be guaranteed to him even if he gets injured.

Brown was one of multiple NFL players “holding in” this year, reporting to training camp but refusing to practice without a contract. The NFL’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement with its players hits players with financial consequences if they hold out and refuse to show up to training camp at all, but it doesn’t stop players from “holding in.”

The Seahawks are expecting Brown to start at left tackle on Sunday at Indianapolis.

Seahawks rework Duane Brown’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk