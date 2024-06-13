Seahawks restructure contract for Dre’Mont Jones, save over $7 million

The Seattle Seahawks have restructured the contract of defensive end/outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones.

According to Jason Fitzgerald at Over the Cap, the move will save the team $7.4 million in salary cap space for the 2024 NFL season.

“The Seahawks restructured the contract of defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones converting $9.875 million of Jones’ 2024 salary into a signing bonus to create $7.4 million in cap room for the season, lowering his salary cap charge to $10.77 million. Jones’ 2025 salary cap number increased by $2.468 million to $25.645 million and two void years were added to the contract. The two void years currently hold $4.9 million in salary cap charges.”

Jones is entering the second year of a three-year contract that he signed in March of 2023. This offseason he has made a transition from playing the interior defensive line to edge. That process was already underway last season, when Seattle started moving him outside after the Leoanrd Williams trade. It turned out to be a good move, as Jones’ numbers jumped after he made the switch.

This restructure puts the Seahawks at around $8.5 million in salary cap room remaining – plenty to address any injuries that might pop up during the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire