The Seahawks parted ways with a receiver who has been with them the last two years.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Seahawks rescinded their exclusive rights tender to wide receiver Malik Turner.

The 24-year-old Turner has been with them since 2018, spending part of his rookie year on the practice squad.

He played in 15 games last year, and caught 15 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown.

Seahawks rescind contract tender to Malik Turner originally appeared on Pro Football Talk