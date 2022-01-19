Seahawks request permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator

The Seahawks are beginning their search to replace defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., who was fired yesterday along with defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis. Internally, defensive line coach Clint Hurtt is reportedly among those in the running.

Seattle will also be looking at outside candidates, though. According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the team has requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

The Seahawks have requested permission to speak with Broncos DC Ed Donatell for their defensive coordinator job, per source. Donatell has coordinated and coached NFL secondaries for decades. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 18, 2022

Donatell has been working under Vic Fangio for the last several years, both in Denver and Chicago. He has a lot of experience as a defensive backs coach, as well as with Pete Carroll – who was on the same staff on the Jets in the early 90s.

Related

Pete Carroll met with Seahawks owner Jody Allen, still has his job

List