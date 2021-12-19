Seahawks’ request to move back Week 16 game vs. Bears denied by NFL

The Seahawks are one of three teams that are getting screwed by the NFL postponing their Week 15 games. Due to COVID-19 outbreaks on the Rams, Browns and Washington teams, Seattle, Philadelphia and Las Vegas will all face their Week 16 opponents on short rest.

Apparently, all three teams made an appeal to the league to move back those matchups and were denied.

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Eagles, #Raiders and #Seahawks weren’t happy their games got moved and now they face short weeks next week. They asked the NFL to move their those games to accommodate and were told no. pic.twitter.com/TRiOmFF655 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2021

