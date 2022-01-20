Seahawks request interview with Joe Whitt for defensive coordinator job

In this article:

The Seahawks have requested to interview Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. for their defensive coordinator job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Whitt, a 14-year NFL assistant, followed Dan Quinn from Atlanta a year ago after Quinn was fired as the Falcons’ head coach.

He began his NFL career with the Falcons in 2007 before 11 seasons in Green Bay.

Whitt was the Browns’ secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2019 before joining Quinn in Atlanta in 2020.

He has never served as a defensive coordinator.

The Seahawks fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis earlier this week. Norton held the job for four seasons.

