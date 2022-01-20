Seahawks request interview with Cowboys defensive coach Joe Whitt Jr.

The Seattle Seahawks just parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. this week and the team is already on the hunt for his replacement. Seattle has reported interest in a number of candidates, with a new name thrown into the mix as of Wednesday night according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“The Seahawks put in a request to interview Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator/secondary Joe Whitt Jr. for their defensive coordinator job, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “Whitt is a 14-year NFL assistant and widely respected.”

Whitt has spent time with the Falcons, Packers, Browns and Cowboys throughout his professional career.

