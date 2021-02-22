Seahawks reportedly set to 'make an aggressive run' at dynamic tight end Jonnu Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

For years, the Seattle Seahawks have been searching for a long-term answer at the tight end spot.

They've tried the likes of Nick Vannett, Ed Dickson, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister, and Greg Olsen. But since Jimmy Graham's departure following the 2017 season, they haven't found a consistent top option at the tight end spot. Seattle has had four different receiving leaders at tight end in the last four years, and they appear to be looking for help once again at the position.

The Seahawks reportedly have expressed an interest in Eagles TE Zach Ertz, who is widely known to be a potential trade target. But evidently, they have their eyes on a free agent tight end as well.

According to Sports Illustrated's Corbin Smith, the Seahawks are set to "make an aggressive run" at Jonnu Smith if he becomes a free agent this year.

Smith making it to the free-agent market is no guarantee, but there is some hope for Seahawks fans that want his services. The Titans reportedly want to keep the veteran tight end around, but according to Corbin Smith, that may not be easy for the team to do.

From my understanding, the Titans are still working to try to keep Smith. But my source believes the chances of that happening aren't good because team has significant cap issues. Seahawks are keeping eye on several tight ends, but he would be top target if available. — Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 22, 2021

Jonnu Smith is one of the top free-agent tight ends set to hit the market this offseason. He's coming off a year that saw him set career-high numbers in receptions (41), receiving yards (448), and total touchdowns (nine). He won't turn 26 until August and has the versatility and athleticism needed to play a variety of roles on offense.

If the Seahawks were able to land Smith (6-foot-3, 248 pounds), he would be an instant upgrade over what the team currently has at the position. With Olsen having retired and Hollister heading to free agency, all that Seattle has at the tight end spot is Dissly, veteran blocker Luke Willson, and 2020 fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson.

Smith alone had more receiving production than the three had combined last season.

Someone like Jonnu

Smith's receiving yards in 2020

448

Dissly, Willson, and Parkinson's receiving yards in 2020

267

Variation

Double

We'll see just how aggressive the Seahawks get in their pursuit of Smith. The team has just about $4.4 million cap space available and also has to focus on adding protection around Russell Wilson, who recently aired his frustrations with Seattle's blocking.

The Seahawks will look to appease Wilson by upgrading their offensive line this offseason, but perhaps adding another quality pass-catching weapon like Smith would make the Seahawks QB a bit happier as well.