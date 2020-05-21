The Seattle Seahawks appear to be looking to add another running back.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks reportedly made an offer to to free agent running back Devonta Freeman, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Michael Silver followed up with more details:

The Seahawks' offer to free agent RB Devonta Freeman is a one-year deal that would be worth up to $4 million. He has also attracted interest from the Jets and Eagles. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 20, 2020

Freeman has remained on the market since the Falcons released him March 16. He gained only 656 yards on 184 carries last season.

But wait, there's more!

The Seahawks have also had conversations with free agent RB Carlos Hyde https://t.co/fuv6H2LDhs — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 20, 2020

Hyde rushed for 1,070 yards last season on 245 carries and 6 touchdowns.

The Seahawks also previously checked in with the agent of Marshawn Lynch as they are expected to sign a veteran running back before training camp.

The Seahawks currently have six running backs on their roster, but two of the three RBs to have ever appeared in an NFL game (Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny) are on the mend, still recovering from injury.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said last month that "it's going to be really hard" for Penny to be ready for the season as the running back works his way back from a torn ACL.

Carson is rehabbing from a hip injury that prematurely ended his season.

Seattle has roughly $16.1 million in cap space, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Seahawks reportedly pursuing veteran RBs Devonta Freeman, Carlos Hyde originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest