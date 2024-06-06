Seahawks reportedly planning to sign former Panthers QB PJ Walker

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seattle Seahawks are planning to sign former Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker. The deal, per Henderson, is waiting to be sealed by a physical—which is set to take place on Sunday.

Walker cracked into the NFL following a relatively productive college career at Temple University from 2013 to 2016. The Elizabeth, N.J. native still stands as the program’s all-time leader in wins by a starting quarterback, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, attempts, total yards and total touchdowns.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Walker as an undrafted free agent in May of 2017. He’d go on to bounce back and forth between the team’s practice squad and free agency into the 2019 campaign.

It wasn’t until 2020, during his five-game run for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, when Walker really began to turn heads. The COVID-shortened season saw him lead Houston to a 5-0 mark with 1,338 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

That stint helped Walker back into the NFL, where the Carolina Panthers and his former Temple head coach Matt Rhule awaited him. He went on to appear in 15 games for the Panthers between 2020 and 2022—recording seven starts, 1,461 passing yards, five touchdowns and 11 picks.

Last spring, Walker signed a two-year pact with the Chicago Bears—who’d eventually cut him in August. He then joined the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad just days later and ended up playing in six games this past season.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire