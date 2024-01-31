Seahawks reportedly expected to hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as new head coach

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, 36, will reportedly be hired as the Seahawks' new head coach. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring a new head coach who is over 30 years younger than their previous head coach.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are hiring 36-year-old Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, as their new head coach.

A youth movement in Seattle: Seahawks are expected to hire Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. They’re still finalizing the deal, but Seattle has its man.



At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach. pic.twitter.com/uZ3vbXTS4n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2024

Macdonald will be replacing 72-year-old Pete Carroll, the Seahawks' longtime head coach who was demoted to "advisor" in mid-January after nearly 15 years in the role. At 36, he's been a quick riser within the coaching world. He joined Georgia's staff in 2011 after being named senior assistant and then defensive graduate assistant, focusing on inside linebackers.

He joined the Ravens in 2014 as a coaching intern, spending seven seasons working his way up as defensive assistant, defensive backs coach, and linebackers coach. Then Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh stole Macdonald from his brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, hiring him to be Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021. He rejoined the Ravens as defensive coordinator in 2022.

Over two seasons as DC, Macdonald has been very successful. In 2023, the Ravens were No. 1 in points allowed, sacks, and takeaways. Here are more of his accomplishments, via Schefter:

Over his two seasons in that role, Baltimore has allowed the second-fewest points (17.5) and the sixth-fewest yards (312.8) per game while ranking first in ESPN's defensive efficiency metric. In 2023, they became the first team in NFL history to lead the league in fewest points allowed (16.5), most sacks (60) and most takeaways (tied for first at 31) in the same season.

Taking the reins in this hire was general manager John Schneider, who assumed full control of players and coaches following Carroll's role shift. Before, Schneider did not have any control over coaching hires. This is the first time he's had final say on a Seahawks coaching hire.