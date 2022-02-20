Seahawks replacing grass fields at Virginia Mason Athletic Center

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most picturesque practice facilities in all of the NFL. The Virginia Mason Athletic Center is perched on the shores of Lake Washington in Renton, where fans can take in the breathtaking views every summer during training camp.

But according to the team, some big changes are underway. This weekend, the Seahawks’ official Twitter account revlealed that, for the first time in 13 years, the grass practice fields are being replaced.

While the tweet wasn’t more specific, it seems new sod is being installed as opposed to a whole new overhaul to artificial turf.

Take a look for yourself . . .

New field loading… 👀 For this first time in 13 years, we're replacing our grass field at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center! pic.twitter.com/n9wQGH1nat — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 19, 2022

