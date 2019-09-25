Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about Chris Carson on Wednesday. The Seattle Seahawks starting running back has lost a fumble in each of the team's first three games. Two of those turnovers resulted in touchdowns for the opposition, including a scoop and score for the Saints defense in Week 3.

But as far as Carroll is concerned, there will be no lessons for Carson to learn the hard way or penalty of any kind. Carson is still Seattle's go-to guy in the running game. Carroll made that unequivocally clear.

"Here's all I'm going to say about that," Carroll began. "You're going to see absolute support for our guy. He's a great football player. We love him. You're going to see what that looks like. There's been a lot of players over the years, through the ages that have had issues at times. They put it to rest and it's behind them and all that. That's what's going to happen here. You will not see me waver in my support for Chris and belief in the guy as a football player. That's been the conversation. That's the only message he needs to hear from me. He's heard it from his teammates as well. We expect him to tear it up."

Carson has carried the ball 45 times for 159 yards (3.5-yard avg.) and one touchdown. He also has 10 receptions for 59 yards and another score.

It's still worth monitoring how reps are split up in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. C.J. Prosise out-snapped Carson 45-37 in Week 3 and Rashaad Penny (hamstring) should be returning to the lineup on Sunday. Carson might not be benched for his trio of turnovers, but you might see Prosise and Penny continue to eat into his workload.

Seahawks remain resolute in their support of Chris Carson originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest