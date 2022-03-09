The Seahawks are officially rebooting. Or rebuilding. They’re definitely not reloading.

Via multiple reports, the Seahawks are releasing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. He was the last man standing from the team’s Super Bowl XLVIII championship in 2012.

The move creates $16.6 million in cap space, wiping out the final year of his four-year deal. He leaves behind a $3.75 million cap charge for 2022, which the Seahawks would have carried, whether he was on the team or not.

Because the Seahawks are releasing Wagner, he immediately becomes a free agent. He gets a head start on free agency; he can sign with any other team at any time.

Wagner is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. At 31, he may have a few solid years left with a new team.

Seahawks are releasing Bobby Wagner originally appeared on Pro Football Talk