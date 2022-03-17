Seahawks are releasing Benson Mayowa

In this article:

The Seahawks are cutting edge rusher Benson Mayowa, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

His release saves the team $1.45 million.

The move comes after the Seahawks signed Uchenna Nwosu earlier Wednesday.

Mayowa, 30, joined the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020. He signed a two-year, $7.6 million extension last March.

He ended up playing 28 games in two seasons, totaling 54 tackles, seven sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Mayowa previously played for the Raiders, Cowboys, and Cardinals after beginning his career with Seattle in 2013.

In 115 career games, he has 27 sacks and 52 quarterback hits.

