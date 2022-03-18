Seahawks releasing 2021 sack leader DE Carlos Dunlap

Seahawks are releasing DE Carlos Dunlap, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

Dunlap came over from the Bengals at the trade deadline for the 2020 season and made an immediate impact boosting the defense down the stretch. He also totaled a team-high 8.5 sacks this last year. Dunlap is getting a post-June 1 designation, so cutting him will save the team around $5 million in salary cap room.

Now 33 years old, Dunlap’s age, experience as a 4-3 defensive end and his contract made him somewhat expendable, especially after the team signed former Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu earlier this week.

Above all, this move means more playing time for Darrell Taylor, who is entering his third year in the NFL. However, the Seahawks will also likely be adding another edge defender in the draft.

