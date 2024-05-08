Seahawks release UDFA rookie QB Chevan Cordeiro

The Seattle Seahawks have made a move today involving the quarterback position. Following their rookie minicamp, Seattle decided to release quarterback Chevon Cordeiro from the roster.

The news was broken today by ESPN’s Brady Henderson on Twitter.

The Seahawks announced they released QB Chevan Cordeiro, a UDFA from San Jose State. They had two other QBs take part in their rookie minicamp but both were on a tryout basis and have not been signed. So Seattle has just two QBs on its roster, Geno Smith and Sam Howell. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 8, 2024

The Seahawks decided to not draft a quarterback during the 2024 NFL draft, instead choosing to give a few undrafted free agents a shot before training camp. Unfortunately, Cordeiro did not seem to pass his tryout.

Of course, when a player does not work out for one team, it does not mean they can’t find a home elsewhere. From now until the official kick off in September, this whole process is an audition for rookies.

But for now, the Seahawks are likely to roll with two quarterbacks, as they did so last year.

