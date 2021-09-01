Seahawks release Sean Mannion, sign former Jaguars QB Jake Luton

The Seattle Seahawks keeping third-string quarterback Sean Mannion around was one of the odder choices on their initial 53-man roster which was revealed yesterday. It didn’t last long, though.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Seattle has released Mannion from their roster and signed QB Jake Luton, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The #Seahawks are signing former #Jaguars QB Jake Luton to the 53-man roster and releasing QB Sean Mannion, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2021

Luton (6-foot-6, 224 pounds) spent one college season at Idaho then transferred to Oregon State, where he posted 28 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 149.8 passer rating his senior season.

Jacksonville selected Luton in the sixth round of last year’s NFL draft. He played a few games with Gardner Minshew out, going 0-3 as a starter. Luton posted 624 passing yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. His QBR was a dismal 39.9.

Odds are Luton will never see the field in Seattle, though. Russell Wilson has yet to miss a game in his career and Geno Smith is firmly entrenched at QB2.

