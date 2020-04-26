The Seahawks used a third-round pick on guard Damien Lewis, and they apparently have plans for him.

Veteran guard D.J. Fluker just tweeted out word that he had been released by the Seahawks.

“Dear 12s, I was released by the Seahawks today,” he wrote. “Couple of things: I am not upset, or hurt. This is a business and one that I’ve been in for a while. I want to thank John [Schneider] and Pete [Carroll] for their very thoughtful calls. Stay safe, be kind and I love y’all. Thank you, Seattle.”

The former first-rounder spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks, starting 23 games for them.

At 29 years old with a solid resume, he should be able to find work reasonably quickly.

Seahawks release D.J. Fluker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk