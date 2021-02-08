Seahawks release Chance Warmack

Seattle has released offensive lineman Chance Warmack.

Warmack elected to opt out of the 2020 season on Aug. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks on March 30.

Warmack hasn’t played a game since 2018, when he appeared in nine games for the Eagles.

Warmack has 51 career starts. He played his first four seasons with the Titans from 2013-2016 before spending a pair of years with Philadelphia.

Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, Warmack would like to play in 2021 and the Seahawks have interest in bringing him back. But Seattle wants to have Warmack go through a physical and/or a workout to see how he is after a year away from football.

