Seahawks release CB Sidney Jones following trade deadline

RENTON, Wash. (AP) The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Sidney Jones on Tuesday shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed.

Jones started 11 games last season and played well in those opportunities for the Seahawks. He was expected to be a starter this year, but injuries opened opportunities for others during training camp and rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson established themselves as the starters for the Seahawks.

Seattle expects to get promising second-year cornerback Tre Brown back in the next couple of weeks, and Jones' chances of seeing the field were going to be even more limited.

Jones was a second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2017. He also spent one season in Jacksonville.

Seattle also released wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Arcega-Whiteside was acquired by trade from Philadelphia during training camp but didn't appear in a game for Seattle.

Treadwell was a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2016. He has 104 catches and five touchdowns in 70 career games.

