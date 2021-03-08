Seahawks will release Carlos Dunlap

Word last month was that the Seahawks were likely to cut defensive end Carlos Dunlap before a $3 million roster bonus came due early in the new league year and that move will come on Monday.

PFT has confirmed multiple reports that Dunlap will be released. The move will clear over $14 million in salary cap space for Seattle.

Dunlap was acquired in a trade with the Bengals last season and had five sacks in eight games with the team. He reworked his contract to convert $3 million of 2020 salary into the bonus that he won’t be receiving.

The Seahawks traded a seventh-round pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney for Dunlap. Finney was released by the Bengals last week.

Dunlap had six sacks overall last season and has 87.5 for his career. He’ll look to add to that total by catching on with a new team.

