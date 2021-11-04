Seahawks release C Brad Lundblade from their practice squad

The @Seahawks released C Brad Lundblade from the practice squad this afternoon. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 4, 2021

The Seahawks made one minor move today, releasing center Brad Lundblade from their practice squad.

Lundblade only signed last week. While there’s no reports yet, Seattle will probably bring in another practice squad player over the next few days to take his place.

This move could be a sign of the organization’s faith in their interior depth, which they’d have good reason for. Last week Ethan Pocic replaced Kyle Fuller in the starting lineup and did an excellent job. Pocic blocked well most of the game, as did the rest of the line.

We can assume Pocic will continue starting going forward, bumping Fuller and Dakoda Shepley down the depth chart and Lundblade out of the picture.

